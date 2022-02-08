Remembering Didi via Amul ads

07 Feb,2022

 

 

 

There are just three Amul topicals on Lata Mangeshkar, but in many ways they tell her story. The first after her live performance in the 1990s, another when she was awarded a doctorate, and the third on her death.

 

 

