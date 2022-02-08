Remembering Didi via Amul ads

Today's Top Stories
- Customer satisfaction dips for Indian brands
- Designaren rebrands to Bokaap Design
- Rediffusion launches FutureTech
- Mindshare North wins several tech mandates
- Mirum India & Resulticks announce partnership
- BARC to resume individual news channel ratings
- Dailyhunt and RedFM collaborate to launch Vibe Check
- OMD India is 15
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Facebook is said to have lost some 500k daily users in the last three months of 2021. Why do you think is this happening? Didn’t read the future?
Videos