Rediff gets Dhanwinder Singh as client servicing head

01 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Rediffusion has appointed Dhanwinder Singh as client servicing head. As Vice President, Mumbai, Dhanwinder will lead one of the two business groups at the agency’s Mumbai office.

Said Kalyani Srivastava, EVP & Head of Rediffusion Mumbai: “Dhanwinder is a very safe pair of hands. Very dependable and mature in his handling of client businesses. He comes with a lot of valuable cross-category experience, and exposure to diverse domains. At Rediffusion, we look forward to him building, and leading, a talented team of young professionals at our Mumbai office.”