Rediff appoints Nilesh Naik as ECD

04 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Rediffusion has appointed Nilesh Naik as Executive Creative Director. Naik has over 19 years of work experience and has worked with several top agencies including Publicis, Euro RSCG, Bates, Dentsu, Percept and FCB in India, and The Classic Partnership, Grey Worldwide and GTB in the UAE, in Dubai.

Said Pramod Sharma, head of creative at Rediffusion Mumbai: “Nilesh Naik brings mature, well-rounded and multi-domain experience to Rediffusion Mumbai. He is a wordsmith who expresses himself elegantly and impactfully. We are looking forward to some great work from Nilesh in the days to come.”

Added Kalyani Srivastava, EVP & Head of Rediffusion, Mumbai said: “We have been strengthening our team at Rediffusion to keep pace with all the new businesses that we have been winning over the past few months. And of course, there has been a tremendous surge in projects and assignments from existing clients. Nilesh will be tasked with shouldering some of the increased responsibilities and I am sure he will come out aces.”