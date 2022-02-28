PublicVibe launches campaign for UP elections

28 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

PublicVibe, the hyperlocal video news platform, has launched its first TV + digital campaign to cover the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections. It will provide latest election coverage. A 15-second TV spot conceptualised by WYP Worldwide kickstarted the campaign.

Said Samir Vora, Chief Marketing Officer, VerSe Innovation: “PublicVibe is powered by thousands of users who are passionate about the news and issues concerning their immediate areas. Leveraging the power of hyperlocal journalism, we are striving to capture and inform our users of the public sentiment that prevails in the Uttar Pradesh elections through live, in-depth updates directly from the ground.”

Added Amit Akali, Chief Content Officer & Cofounder, WYP Worldwide: “It is not often when a product is so strong that a simple narrative brings to life the impact it has on people’s lives. The story weaved around a local chair maker, who will in his way, impact the hot seat everyone is fighting for, demonstrates the power of PublicVibe. It is also a testament of the effort the platform has taken to become truly hyperlocal. While only time will tell the election results but with PublicVibe people are being updated straight from the districts and by lanes of UP.”