PGIM Mutual Fund unveils campaign

18 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

PGIM India Mutual Fund has rolled out its latest digital campaign #SaveTaxCreateWealth with a set of two films to drive investor awareness and the adoption of ELSS Mutual Fund amongst Indian Millennials. Conceptualised by FCB Interface, the film urges youngsters to choose a facility that allows them to save tax and hence maximise their take-home income and several other benefits.

Said Sakshi Dalela, Head-Marketing and Communications, PGIM India Mutual Fund: “While most promotional imagery for mutual funds seems to target slightly older population, syndicated research has consistently shown a growing appetite for exploring investment options among the 23-35 years age group. We are creating products and investor education around this insight to make mutual fund investment an exciting and relatable option to this new category of investors.”