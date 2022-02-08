OMD India is 15

08 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

OMD, Omnicom Media Group’s full-service media agency and the world’s largest media network, is marking its 15th year in India this February. Having commenced operations in Mumbai on February 7 2007, the agency boast an impressive roster of clients – Apple, Beiersdorf, Sony, Mercedes Benz, Renault, Wipro, Au Bank, to name a few.

At OMD India meanwhile, Anisha Iyer takes charge of the agency as its new CEO. Speaking on the occasion, Iyer said: “Completing 15 years in the Indian market is a fabulous milestone for OMD. I have for long admired the team’s pioneering efforts and the faith vested in it by our valued stakeholders. Anniversaries are a great time to look back at accomplishments thus far and I am proud to be working alongside a team who are a reflection of some of the industry’s finest talent. At its core, we believe in a fair balance of being people and result-oriented, driven by our DNA of empathy and innovation. And I am confident that we will metamorphose into an agency with not just consistent business growth, laced with digital expertise, but also build on OMD’s current momentum to champion a culture of pride. I congratulate all my peers on this milestone. Here’s to many more, together!”

Added Kartik Sharma, Group CEO, Omnicom Media Group India: “It is a remarkable moment for us as OMD India celebrates this milestone. The agency is a leader in benchmarking deep data-driven solutions and we are proud of the brand of integrated capabilities, adaptability and knowledge it has been bringing to the ecosystem over the past 15 years, thanks to an exceptional team and leadership. As we laud this moment, OMD India is gearing up to create the next wave of transformative experiences for both our clients and our people, and we are excited about building for the future,”