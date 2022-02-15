Nippon Paint launches Kannada TVC

15 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Nippon Paint has launched a Kannada TVC to promote the launch of Walltron Patrol vehicle in Bengaluru. The Walltron Patrol Vehicle will service consumers who have any waterproofing related problems.

Speaking about the Walltron Patrol Vehicle flag-off, S Mahesh Anand, President, Nippon Paint (Decorative) India, said: “We are delighted to launch the Walltron patrol vehicle in Bengaluru since waterproofing services are essential for the climatic conditions here. Rains have become more erratic in recent years, and most of us are unprepared for these off-season showers. Many homes have waterproofing concerns because of the off-season rains. The Walltron Patrol vehicle, we feel, will be very valuable to Bengaluru residents. Consumer’s waterproofing challenges will be addressed by the technicians who will be travelling in these patrol vehicles, who are equipped with the necessary expertise and Walltron solutions.”