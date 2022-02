NIIT launches brand campaign

11 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

NIIT Limited has launched it brand campaign titled #AbPlacementPakki. Commenting on the campaign Archit Shankar, Head – Marketing, Career Education Business, NIIT Limited said: “At NIIT, we are committed to helping students augment their college degrees with job ready skills in new age fields which will help them build a satisfying career. This will have the effect of transforming their lives by helping them land the right job. Our priority has always been to deliver outcome-driven learning interventions that are in line with the constantly changing industry requirements. Our #abplacementpakki campaign is another positive step in that direction, with the goal of continuing capacity building and instilling more skills in the industry to enable a more competent and future-ready workforce.”