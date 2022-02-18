Nielsen and The Trade Desk team up

Nielsen and The Trade Desk have announced a strategic partnership to power identity resolution for open internet measurement in key international markets around the world. The Trade Desk will help fuel Nielsen’s demographic data starting with France, Italy and the United Kingdom. Japan, Australia and Germany will launch on April 1, with plans to launch in other Asian and European markets, in addition to Canada and Mexico, on a regular cadence following the initial releases in 2022.

Nielsen will integrate demographic data provided by The Trade Desk into the Nielsen ID System to provide more scope and accuracy in Nielsen’s digital ad measurement for the open internet, connecting digital impressions to demographics across millions of devices. Advertisers and publishers can use Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings with more confidence knowing that the solution is aimed towards appropriately assigning and deduplicating audience demographics across mobile and PC platforms when a digital ad is viewed. With this initiative, Nielsen becomes a preferred measurement provider of The Trade Desk and builds on the two companies’ longstanding relationship.

Said Karthik Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Nielsen: “This strategic partnership with The Trade Desk immediately scales Nielsen’s Identity System globally, and showcases our commitment to independent measurement and marketplace interoperability, facilitating an open ecosystem for the media industry, with audiences de-duplicated across multiple platforms,” “We continue to evolve our technologies and methodologies as we move toward Nielsen ONE and this is a very important milestone for that vision of true cross-platform measurement across all screens, underpinned by a strong digital measurement capability.”

Added Michelle Hulst, Chief Data Officer, The Trade Desk: “As the world’s largest independent demand-side platform, The Trade Desk is in a prime position to provide the open internet with a standard of measurement that improves data-driven decisioning, advertising performance and transparency. We have long believed that it takes all of us to support the digital media ecosystem, especially in the world of measurement, and look forward to advancing the open internet together with Nielsen internationally.”

The communique issued doesn’t specifically mention if the roll-out will happen in India.