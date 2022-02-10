Neeraj Chopra promotes GoodDot

10 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

GoodDot, a food tech startup bringing plant-based meat, has recently launched its ad campaign that promotes the message of ‘Do Good’. The ad features GoodDot’s brand ambassador Neeraj Chopra. from a slaughterhouse in 2017 and now resides in Udaipur.

Said Abhishek Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO, GoodDot: “We are beyond excited to release this ad. This ad communicates the ethos of our brand GoodDot in a very clear and strong format. We were pleasantly surprised by the amazing acting of Neeraj Chopra. Being a first-hand witness to the shoot, I was inspired by the work ethics of Neeraj as he put in his all in the acting. Having GoodDo our incredible goat in this ad is extra special as this fun representation of GoodDo will help the audience relate more to the beauty of the animal world. The production and the animation team have done a fantastic job and this ad it right up there with the best in the globe. I am super proud of my team and we are blessed to have Neeraj & GoodDo telling our story to the world.”