Neeraj Chopra films for Tata AIA Life

11 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Tata AIA Life Insurance has unveiled its latest digital brand campaign ‘#TataAIAKaBharosa’, highlighting the significance of trust when it comes to taking the right decisions in life about securing one’s financial future.

Said Venky Iyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Distribution Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance: “In life, many of our decisions are not just a result of detailed analysis but an outcome of the trust we place in others or in something. When it comes to solutions such as Life and health insurance, the ‘Trust’ factor becomes even more critical . Hence, choosing the right brand and solution to ensure the financial security of our loved ones becomes a matter of trusting the one name that will fulfil its promise of protection at all times. Our latest campaign ‘#TataAIAKaBharosa’, highlights the trust that Tata AIA enjoys among its consumers given its rich parent heritage and demonstrated capabilities over 2 decades as a Life Insurer.”

Added Girish Kalra, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance: “The film is shot in warm surroundings and shows Neeraj emphasizing on the importance he places on his javelin and technique in getting the maximum throw in. It is an interesting take to show Neeraj in one of those reflective moments in life, away from the action at the field. In the end, he urges all of us to believe in ourselves and take help of trusted enablers, similar to how he has trusted Tata AIA Life for best in class Protection and Savings solutions.”