NatGeo films series on Indian women entrepreneurs

23 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

National Geographic has joined hands with Sequoia India to spotlight the inspiring journeys of Indian women entrepreneurs with its brand-new digital series – ‘She Builds’. The six-part series of short digital films will touch upon the lives of seven successful Indian female founders, who are defying the odds by taking risks, dreaming big, and driving innovation in India.

The series, which will air over two weeks, will feature innovative and inspiring entrepreneurs like Neetu Yadav & Kirti Jangra, Animall, Ashwini Asokan, Mad Street Den, Ghazal Alagh, Mamaearth, Prukalpa Sankar, Atlan, Rashi Narang, Heads Up For Tails, Divya Gokulnath, BYJU’S.

Said Kevin Vaz, Head – Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star: “At National Geographic, it is our constant endeavour to bring stories that take our audiences on an immersive, inspiring and sympathetic journey. With ‘She Builds’, we are delighted to bring motivational stories of seven women entrepreneurs who have contributed in changing the narrative of women leadership in India. We understand that short-form content presented in an interesting manner are appreciated and preferred by our audiences, so we are bringing these stories in bite-size formats and premiering them on our highly engaged social media platforms.”

The films were produced in collaboration with Guneet Monga, CEO & Founder, Sikhya Entertainment Private Ltd. and Executive Producer for an Academy award winning film, and directed by Vijayeta Kumar.

Added Gayatri Yadav, CMO, Sequoia India and Southeast Asia: “At Sequoia India we have been privileged to meet ambitious and successful women entrepreneurs who challenge the status quo every day, building game-changing businesses to be the pioneering leaders they are. Their stories are inspiring, relatable, and incredibly uplifting. But they just don’t get told often enough. We are very grateful to our founders for giving us this opportunity – and sparking a flame that we hope will inspire many.”