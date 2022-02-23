MullenLowe Lintas to be creative partner of Future Generali India Insurance

23 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has recently appointed Mullen Lintas (agency) as its communication partner for its creative and social media mandate. The agency will handle full-service responsibilities of FGII, including its communication strategy, with a special focus on digital. The appointment of Mullen Lintas is an outcome of a multi-agency pitch.

Speaking about the new partnership, Ruchika Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited, said: “As a brand, whose purpose is to be a lifetime partner for the customers and lead with empathy, human-touch, and innovation, we remain heavily invested in not just understanding our customers’ evolving needs from close quarters but also in being at the forefront of launching disruptive and clutter breaking communication, that helps strike a chord with our customers. Our efforts, over the last few years, towards bringing wider acceptance to conversations around mental health in India, is a case in point.”

Commenting on the creative win, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas added: “Insurance is a highly regulated category and, therefore, new products & innovations are somewhat infrequent. However, Future Generali has been disrupting the category with great product and service level innovations and, hence, to partner such a brand, is an exciting challenge for all of us. We look forward to re-defining category codes and changing the way consumers evaluate general insurance products. What’s even more satisfying is that this is a win for our integrated, hyper-bundled approach, wherein we will collaborate with our social and advocacy agency, Lintas Live, in this journey, to take the Future Generali brand journey forward.”