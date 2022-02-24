Mullen Lintas films for Bajaj Almond Drops

24 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Bajaj Almond Drops has launched a new campaign featuring Parineeti Chopra. Created by Mullen Lintas with a tagline ‘Hair Karenge Dare’, the campaign targets young consumers.

Commenting on the campaign, Jaideep Nandi, MD, Bajaj Consumer Care Limited, said: “The challenge given to Mullen Lintas was to give the brand a narrative that is not just problem-solution but occupy a space that young consumers would relate to. The film is rooted in a true insight and the execution brings it alive.”

Talking about the campaign, Azazul Haque, CCO, Mullen Lintas, added: “The brand had got in the problem-solution space in the past few years and we wanted to shift it into something more attitudinal that women of today could relate to. The idea of ‘Hair Karenge Dare’ was loved by all from the very go. Also, the idea was to break the clutter in the category. The creative idea of Challenging the mirror does that. It’s rooted in an insight, is extremely attitudinal and breaks the clutter.”