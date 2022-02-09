MS Dhoni to be Brand Ambassador for Turtlemint

09 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Online insurance platform Turtlemint has announced the onboarding of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as brand ambassador.

Said Anand Prabhudesai, Co-founder, Turtlemint: “This is our first foray into an integrated brand campaign. We have curated a wide mix of media like television, print, OOH and digital to take our unique message and story to India. It’s a story of how technology is not just pushing insurance penetration but also enabling lacs of insurance entrepreneurs in the smallest towns and cities of India to do more. We are sure that Dhoni’s far-reaching connect will go a long way in getting our story heard, and building support for our mission.”