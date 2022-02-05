Modi Naturals appoints Mukesh Ghuraiya as CMO

04 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Modi Naturals oil processing company has appointed marketing veteran, Mukesh Ghuraiya as the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In his new role, Mukesh will be responsible for the end-to-end development and implementation of the marketing and brand strategy of the company. He will also handle the New Product Development section at Modi Naturals Ltd.

Commenting on this new announcement, Akshay Modi, Managing Director, Modi Naturals Ltd. said: “Mukesh is a seasoned marketing leader and comes with an impressive record of delivering results for companies at significant points of their growth. He is a perfect choice for Modi Naturals Ltd., and we are certain that Mukesh will elevate our go-to-market strategy and continue to augment our company’s growth with new and innovative consumer-focused approach.”