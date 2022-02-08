Mirum India & Resulticks announce partnership

08 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Mirum, a Wunderman Thompson company and a part of the WPP Group, has announced a strategic partnership with Resulticks.

As a part of this collaboration, Mirum and Resulticks will work jointly to enable brands to enrich their customer experience. Mirum will be a solution partner for Resulticks and help the ‘real-time conversation marketing cloud’ platform to implement and integrate their martech stack for customers across industries and geographies.

Commenting on this alliance, Mani Gopalaratnam, CEO and CTO, Resulticks said: “We are happy to partner with Mirum, one of the leading digital and martech solutions agencies. Resulticks is a comprehensive, data-driven, and omnichannel marketing automation platform that supports all digital marketing requirements and gives users the ability to automate their core marketing activities. With the expertise of Mirum India added to the partner arsenal we are confident of delivering best-in-class managed services along with our platforms.”

Added Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India: “At Mirum, we understand the nuances that brands face while implementation and integration of a Martech platform. Resulticks is truly an omnichannel platform that allows marketers to plan, develop, deploy, and manage campaigns across channels like email, mobile, web, and social media while automating real-time & responsive communications. With our experience of over 12 years in ceaselessly delivering implementation projects, we are excited and look forward to our partnership with Resulticks.”