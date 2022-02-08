Mindshare North wins several tech mandates

By Our Staff

Mindshare, GroupM’s flagship agency, has witnessed a great start to the new year. The North region has seen a number of wins across the new age consumer-internet and data-tech category.

The recent wins Mindshare saw are apna.com – professional network site, Launch My Career – a data-tech driven online career guidance platform and WinZO – social gaming app.

Said Ruchi Mathur, Senior Vice President – Client Leadership – Mindshare North & East India: “Several wins across a sector like consumer-internet and data-tech is a testament to the client’s trust in our work. Brands today are looking for a strategic partner who can co-create communication with smart data and tech to deliver efficient campaigns and brand messaging. Clients are increasingly opting for agencies who have the capability to deliver full- funnel solutions and we are fully capable of delivering on these requirements. We are proud to have won these accounts in these emerging categories and we are confident of delivering the best to the clients.”

Added Parthasarathy Mandayam, CEO – Mindshare South Asia: “These wins contribute to our vision of growth. While Mindshare continues to deliver in the traditional media space, there is increased focus on performance, data, tech, content as well. It is a privilege to see our teams continue to work hard and adapt to these difficult times and an honor to have clients put their trust in us, this is what makes Mindshare. These wins show that the team’s hard work and our strategy is paying off.”