Meesho moves (to) Sideways for brand-building

25 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Meesho, the online shopping site and e-commerce platform, has announced its partnership with Sideways for strategic guidance and creative development of their brand campaigns through the year.

Said Abhijit Avasthi, Co-Founder, Sideways: “Meesho will be doing for a billion Indians what the incumbent e-commerce players have not been able to do even after many years – truly democratize the power of ecommerce for a billion Indians. We are excited about the opportunity and hope to build one of India’s most loved brands in the very near future.”

Added Lucky Saini, VP & Head of Brand: “We are absolutely delighted to go Sideways. In Sideways, we have found the right partner during this hyper-growth phase of our journey. They truly are a different kind of agency with an integrated team of strategists, creative folks and technologists who understand internet businesses and the pulse of Indian consumers. Together we aim to build Meesho as one of the largest internet companies in India and a brand that people love.”