Meesho launches campaign

23 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Meesho, internet commerce platform, has launched a new campaign to encourage MSMEs to digitise their business. ‘India bhar pe chayega’ highlights how sellers can grow their business with Meesho. The TVC features prominent actors such as Deven Bhojani and Nitesh Pandey. The new ad campaign targets audiences in metro as well as Tier 2+ markets.

Said Laksminarayan Swaminathan, CXO, Supply Growth at Meesho: “Meesho’s latest campaign, ‘India bhar pe chayega’ highlights how sellers can grow their businesses with Meesho. Traditionally, businesses are limited by their geographical reach. With the help of digitisation and reach provided by ecommerce, businesses can cater to customers’ needs anywhere and at any time. We want to encourage independent business owners of small to mid-sized stores, shops and other retail establishments to digitise their business.”