Media Mantra wins Lovely mandate

23 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Media Mantra has bagged the PR and Digital Communications mandate for Lovely Professional University.

Said Aman Mittal, Vice President, Lovely Professional University: “We have established a centre of excellence for providing global avenues to aspiring students. There is a lot happening in the university with respect to our faculty and student achievements, research work and international collaboration. Also, each year, LPU has been reporting sustained growth. Partnering with a communication firm who has a track record of outstretching beyond the convention will help spread information around the developments and foster our relations with stakeholders including fellow education fraternity and students & parent community. We are happy to onboard Media Mantra as our Communications advisors.”

Commenting on the association, Udit Pathak, Founder Director, Media Mantra added: “We are excited to collaborate with a renowned name like Lovely Professional University. With years of exhibiting successful PR campaigns for various brands, this achievement is a testimony of the consistent hard work. Carrying forward the well established brand legacy, we hope to leverage our enriched domain expertise and help LPU with the right communication mix to retain transparency, build credibility and sustain trust amongst the stakeholders.”