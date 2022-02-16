Manipal Hospitals launches initiative for women

16 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Manipal Hospitals takes a step to address this silence without any doubt or prejudice through an initiative ‘For Women, By Women’, a video consultation platform where women can come forward to discuss all their health needs with the women practitioners at Manipal Hospitals.

Speaking on the initiative, Karthik Rajagopal, COO, Manipal Hospitals said: “We understand the challenges faced by women, and endeavour to ease the process for them to reach out for medical support. We want every woman to share her silence and avoid suffering from it. This is an attempt by Manipal Hospitals to clear the roadblocks for women to come forward and openly share their health issues. We at Manipal Hospitals understand that every woman needs to find comfort in disclosing their concerns, and we strive to provide it in a timely and cost-effective manner.”