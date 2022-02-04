Lowe Lintas launches multi film campaign for Xiaomi Smart TV

03 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Xiaomi TV has launched a multi-film campaign conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Bangalore.

Said Kris Lukose, Marketing Lead – TV, Xiaomi India: “Over the last four years, we at Xiaomi have been working relentlessly towards our commitment to make great smart TV technologies accessible to everyone. As a result, we’re the number one smart TV brand in the country today with huge prevalence across diverse consumer groups in India. We are proud to have played an instrumental role in driving Smart TV adoption in India by offering consumers a deep integration of hardware and software on all our devices.”

Talking about the campaign, Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas added: “In a world where people only look at the hardware features in a smart TV, what actually makes a TV a smart one is the software behind it. In this case, Xiaomi’s Patchwall software is the brain of the TV and its amazing features make it a truly smart TV. The clarity in the brief led us to crafting a campaign that was both simple yet engaging. While the stories are based on the features, we wanted to ensure the overall communication doesn’t become just functional. Hence the idea of the father son duo was cracked. This helped us package all the functional information in a fun storytelling format.”