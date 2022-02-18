Lintas Live bags mandate for Lagos Free Zone

18 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Lintas Live has won the Global Integrated Communications mandate for Lagos Free Zone (LFZ), Nigeria.

On the appointment, of Lintas Live, Dinesh Rathi, Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Free Zone, said, “We are excited to partner with Lintas Live, an agency that mirrors our passion. Lintas Live not only demonstrated a keen understanding of our brand environment, but also showcased a cogent perspective on approaching the brand asks. We have aggressive plans for positioning LFZ as the most compelling destination for foreign direct investments into Nigeria, and we needed an equally agile partner and global network to help us achieve our aspirations.”

Added Ameer Ismail, President, Lintas Live, commenting on the partnership “We are ecstatic with this win. Lagos Free Zone is the first private free trade Zone in Nigeria, and we are honoured to partner the brand in its communications journey in India and globally. There are a lot of synergies that we share with Lagos Free Zone. Constant innovation, an agile approach to business and customer-centric solutions are at the heart of their brand promise, much like the Lintas Live ethos. This mandate is very prestigious for us, and we are committed to make this alliance a huge success.”