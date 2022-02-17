LetsVenture rebrands brand identity

17 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

LetsVenture, an early-stage platform for investors and founders, announced the launch of its new brand identity and tagline- LetsVenture Together. Alongside the new brand, LetsVenture has also upgraded its platform with an enhanced user experience for angel investors to make angel investments seamless.

Commenting on the product platform & the new brand identity, Shanti Mohan, CEO & Co-founder, LetsVenture said: “The early stage ecosystem in India broke all records in India’s private market ecosystem in 2021. In 2022, we are seeing very high quality startup founders and a surge in the investors now entering this asset class owing to multiple liquidity events such as IPO, ESOP buy backs and more. Increased capital in growth stages is also adding to the confidence in the potential of the Indian startup ecosystem. We believe that to push India further as one of the largest startup ecosystems in the world, technology led innovation will pave the way to achieve this vision of ours and LetsVenture will be at the forefront of this in the next 5 years.”

Talking about the rebranding, Sonam Khurana, VP & Head – Brand & Marketing, LetsVenture, added: “The new brand identity is a reflection of the evolving and vibrant startup ecosystem in India where startups and investors today are growing together to create outlier outcomes. In order to be the catalyst for this innovation we rebranded to reflect this ethos within our products and services. In the next 12-24 months, we aim to launch a slew of brand campaigns in order to increase our presence in the ecosystem and make startups a part of everyday parlance.”