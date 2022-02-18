Krafton unveils Battlegrounds Mobile India esports 2022

18 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Supari Studios, the content studio vertical of new-media network Kulfi Collective, has collaborated with South Korean video game developer, Krafton, for a digital campaign for its online multiplayer battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). This collaboration saw Supari Studios conceptualize and create two TV ads revolving around BGMI.

Said Parikshit Vivekanand – Creative Director – Supari Studios: “Through the two films, we aimed to show that there exists a gamer within everyone, and BGMI is the perfect destination to discover that calling. While the first film attempts to desensitize the stereotypes existing in the gaming community, the second one explores the duality in the lives of gamers when they unleash their true self in BGMI versus their behaviour in a formal setting.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Advait Gupt – Co-founder & CEO – Kulfi Collective said: “We’re thrilled to have collaborated with Krafton Inc for this campaign. The gaming ecosystem is growing exponentially in India, and BGMI and its awesome community of mobile gamers lie at the center of this growth. BGMI as a game is shaping culture as we know it, and through this campaign, we were keen to craft a distinct voice for the brand by celebrating the passion and uniqueness of its community. We’re just scratching the surface with the gaming universe and are excited to tell many more stories in this space in the coming months.”