Kaya unveils digital campaign this Valentine’s Day

11 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Kaya, the skincare brand, has launched a new campaign #MyLoveMyWay to celebrate self-love, this Valentine’s Day.

Said Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, VP and Head of Marketing, Kaya: “Kaya is in a beautiful space that works on intrinsic and extrinsic beauty, with high active efficacious dermat curated products that provide all the good for the inside, and treatments that make you feel fabulous on the outside. Our aim is to push this social conversation, while emphasising that ‘Beautiful is You’, no matter what you choose to look like. Most importantly, while we accept all kinds of beauty, we refrain from claiming that cosmetically fine-tuned beauty is natural. We believe in honesty, and giving all beauty the love that it deserves. Without judgement. That’s the operative word for us. This Valentine’s Day, our aim is to focus on self-love that is loud and fearless. We want to prioritize self-care that is unabashedly selfish.”