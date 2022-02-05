Kangana Ranaut to host reality show for MX Player & ALTBalaji

04 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

MX Player, the video streaming and video on demand platform , and ALTBalaji, subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms, have announced reality show titled Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel. As many as 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. Kangana Ranaut will step in as the host of the show. A bit like Bigg Boss? Well, we’ll have to wait and see.

Said Karan Bedi, CEO – MX Media: “MX has always been a market disruptor – our user first approach to create product and content experiences that appeal to our huge audiences’ segments has made us India’s largest entertainment platform today. Lock Upp is yet another step in disrupting the Indian entertainment ecosystem as it is designed as a digital first non-fiction offering that will release on a scale that is unprecedented for India. We are excited to collaborate with ALTBalaji and with one of India’s finest actors – Kangana Ranaut.”

Added Ekta Kapoor, the Big(g) Boss of Balaji: “I am glad to announce India’s biggest & the most fearless reality show Lock Upp hosted by the powerhouse of talent and the dynamic Kangana Ranaut. Kangana has been a very dear friend, I am glad to support and congratulate her on her first digital debut. Lock Upp is being launched on a massive scale and has all the elements that make for an entertaining reality show. The concept of the show is brilliant, and I am sure that it will captivate the viewers and set a new-standard for reality shows. I am also glad that MX Player has partnered with ALTBalaji. I wish the team the very best and I am sure they will create history with Lock Upp and that it will be a roaring success!”