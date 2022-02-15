Jyoti Deshpande is Co-Chair FICCI M&E committee

15 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) has announces the appointment of Jyoti Deshpande, CEO, Viacom 18 Media Pvt. Ltd. as Co-Chair of FICCI Media & Entertainment Board. This reportedly is the first time that a woman executive from media industry has been appointed as one of the office bearers of this very important vertical.

Commenting on the appointment, Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI said:“FICCI has always been at the forefront of collaborating with various stakeholders across Indian commerce and the government to effect meaningful policy discussions and adoption. Given the very dynamic nature of the Media and Entertainment industry this engagement is crucial for the development of the sector and the allied ecosystems. Jyoti’s experience across the value chain of this industry makes her an apt choice to lead the Committee’s holistic advisory agenda. I look forward to working with her.”

Elaborating on her vision for the industry, Deshpande added: “I feel truly fortunate to be part of an industry that is at the cusp of phenomenal growth, straddling traditional theatres to metaverse and everything in between like television and OTT. I look forward to working with industry captains, custodians of brands that fuel consumption in our economy and the government as we look to leverage the confluence of technology, content and distribution to move the needle rapidly towards the $100 billion industry that we have been aspiring to be for a number of years now. The M&E industry can very much be a true embodiment of the ‘Make in India and Show the World’ mantra and I thank Mr. Sanjiv Mehta and FICCI for offering me this platform to meaningfully collaborate on shaping the future of an industry that I have invested my whole life in and am very passionate about.”