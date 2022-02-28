Ipsos research firm acquires We Check

28 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Ipsos, the global market research and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of We Check, a Canadian specialist in Mystery Shopping solutions.

Said Tracey Conners, We Check CEO: “We Check is proud to join Ipsos. Our complementary skills and expertise in the mystery shopping industry will allow both the business and the experts to excel. Having partnered with Ipsos since 2013, it is the right time in the Canadian market to join forces.”

Added Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India: “The acquisition of We Check, bolsters our mystery shopping offering in India and provides our clients with a more updated and enhanced channel performance measurement toolkit. As Covid threat wanes and physical retail opens up, we see an increasing need to monitor retail processes and retail execution. As consumers step out more and more, they would expect better experiences at physical retail. Our enhanced channel performance offer will help marketers and retailers as they gear up to welcome consumers in the past pandemic world.”