Instagram launches new edition of youth program

28 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Instagram, in association with the Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC), has announced a new edition of their flagship youth program – the Counter Speech Fellowship. In its sixth year now, the program will engage young people on topics that matter to them, and encourage them to lead conversations about them online.

Natasha Jog, Public Policy Manager, Instagram, Facebook India, said: “Instagram is a place where people express themselves creatively. The catalyst for such creativity is a positive environment and that’s the reason why we’re investing in the fellowship for the sixth year now. Young people across India have been part of this fellowship and have gone on to create communities that voice youth opinions and advocate for societal change. We’re thankful for the continued partnership with YLAC, and the ecosystem consisting of parents and young people, who invest their time and energy to make this fellowship a critical part of a young person’s digital upbringing.”

Rohit Kumar, Co-Founder, YLAC, added: “Since we first launched the Counter Speech Fellowship, nearly 1,100 very talented and passionate fellows have leveraged the power of social media to create a world that embraces differences and provides support to those who need it the most. Many fellows have also taken it upon themselves to take the learnings from the fellowship outside the program, by initiating conversations in their family, their schools and community through their writing, webinars, outreach to influencers and policymakers, and collaboration with prominent civil society organizations. We are very excited about the continued partnership with Instagram to take this very important initiative to more young changemakers in India.”