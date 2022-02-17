India TV to don new look from tomorrow

17 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Leading Hindi news channel India TV will don a new look from tomorrow, February 18. The channel’s refreshed look coincides with its Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma’s birthday on the same day. “Refreshing the look at all-time high viewership will add to the channel’s performance in terms of viewership data that is set to return on March 17, 2022,” notes a communique, adding: “The new look of the channel is aimed at offering its viewers more visually pleasing experiences with a modern look keeping with changing times. Its refreshed animations and visuals will be aligned with the new and advanced global trends. The refreshed look will add to the viewers’ delight and experience.”

Said Sharma: “What a pleasant surprise from my team on my birthday – India TV’s new and refreshed look. I wonder how they managed to keep it a secret from me. I am happy that the new look will be a treat to India TV viewers… it’s a great feeling to celebrate my birthday with my viewers who are dearest to me. Viewers are always our number one priority, and we will always be committed to the ethics of presenting news to them – less noise and more news”. Or Shor Kam, Khabar Zyada as is the channel’s credo.