ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund rolls out campaign

18 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has launched an exchange-traded fund (ETF) investor education program – ‘Ab Stocks Main Invest Karna ETF Hai… Matlab Easy Hai’.

Said Abhijit Shah, Head- Marketing, Digital & Customer Experience, ICICI Prudential AMC: “Our campaign, ETF Hai. Easy Hai., aims to educate investors about how ETF is a very simple way to invest in the stock market and how with ETFs, investors can aim to grow wealth through exposure to entire stock markets or specific segments of the market.”