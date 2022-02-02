IAA extends Olive Crown brand to protect environment

01 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

The India chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) is extending its widely acclaimed Olive Crown brand to raise awareness about the urgent need to save the soil of our planet from degradation.

Says Megha Tata, President IAA: “The Olive Crown Awards are 12 years old. They have been hailed and accepted as the gold standard in an area where sustainability and creativity converge. The IAA has decided to extend the Olive Crown brand and take up urgent issues relevant to the environment. As a part of this, we are supporting the global Save Soil movement being launched by the Isha Foundation. I am happy that the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) is also on board with us in amplifying this important message.”

Added Srinivasan Swamy, Chairman AFAA: “This is a little known but huge global problem. Top soil erosion and the depressed food production arising out of that, concerns us all. AFAA is happy that IAA is taking up this important communication need and we are happy to be part of it. AFAA has been associated with the Olive Crown Awards for many years and the response to the awards from across Asia has been good. I am sure AFAA members will step up and send good entries for this issue as well.”

Said Pradeep Dwivedi, Chairperson Olive Crown Committee: “We are reaching out to our creative community and appealing to them to create a truly effective campaign that will be judged by an elite jury. The winning entry will be awarded on our Olive Crown awards night and will also be run across pan-Asian media. This new campaign to be awarded is a great addition to our annual Olive Crown Awards.”