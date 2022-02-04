Hrithik Roshan in WhiteHat Jr campaign

03 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

WhiteHat Jr online platform for coding, math and music has launched a two-ad series with Hrithik Roshan. The campaign series has been conceptualized by WhiteHat Jr’s brand team, produced by Dora Digs and is directed by Robby Grewal.

Commenting on the new campaign, Akshay Sengupta, VP & Head of Brand Marketing at WhiteHat Jr said: “We hope that with this campaign, everyone realizes that it’s never too late to chase your passion. What one needs, is the zeal to #PickItUp. This series is a motivation for those individuals who have, at some point in their lives, wished to learn a musical instrument but were never able to. Our Music for Adults course, makes this dream achievable thanks to our unique 1:1 online learning experience with skilled teachers.”