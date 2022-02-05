HomeLane Interiors appoints Udit Mediratta as CMO

04 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

HomeLane Interior Designs appoints Udit Mediratta as its Chief Marketing Officer. Udit will lead the brand innovation and customer acquisition strategies for the company. He will report to HomeLane’s Co-founder & COO, Tanuj Choudhry.

Medirattajoins HomeLane from AB InBev in Singapore, where he was the Director Of Marketing & Commercial Operations for the company in the South East Asia region. With over 14 years of experience, he will bring cross- sectorial experience and global strategic expertise, on board.

Commenting on the appointment, Srikanth Iyer and Tanuj Choudhry, Co-Founders, HomeLane said, “Udit is a highly capable marketing leader with extensive industry experience and a proven-track record of building strategies for leading global brands. He will add significant value to our brand, HomeLane and help us evolve and augment our customer engagement.”