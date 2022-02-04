H+K bags LaunchMyCareer mandate

03 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

LaunchMyCareer, a career guidance platform, has appointed WPP agency Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) as its official communications agency in India.

Said Ankur Aggarwal, Co-Founder, LaunchMyCareer: “We are happy to partner with Hill+Knowlton Strategies India as our communications partner to help drive our vision of nurturing young peoples’ skills and aptitudes to provide them age-appropriate exposure to career knowledge. As our strategic partners, we are confident that H+K will be able to leverage support for us amongst our stakeholders through their three decade long strong track record of advising diverse players in the Indian landscape, and their localized expertise in media handling.

Commenting on the announcement, Abhishek Gulyani, CEO, Hill+Knowlton Strategies India added: “We are thrilled to begin this exciting journey with LaunchMyCareer and look forward to this partnership to manage their strategic communications. Their innovative business model is capable of achieving fast-paced growth in the region and we look forward to further driving their brand value and being an integral part of their development in India.”