Heads Up For Tails rolls out campaign

18 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Heads Up For Tails, an omni-channel pet care brand, completes 14 years and to celebrate it, it has the launched a brand film campaign #HUFTTurns14.

Speaking about the campaign, Samriddh Dasgupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Heads Up For Tails said: “From one product to now serving millions of households and being India’s largest pet care brand, Heads Up For Tails has come a long way in the past 14 years. With #HUFTTurns14, our objective is to celebrate all our milestones and the impact the brand has created on the lives of pets and pet parents. With this aim in mind, we have dedicated our birthday month to share our innovations, growth, and celebrate the community we serve. This is our way of thanking those who have supported us in this journey. We also wish to recognize the people who work in the field of pet care and champion their efforts.”