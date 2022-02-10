HDFC Life unveils latest brand campaign

10 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

HDFC Life has launched a new brand film ‘BounceBack Batch’. The emphasis is to drive positivity and empower individuals to consider living their lives with financial security that resonates with brand’s motto ‘Sar Utha Ke Jiyo’.

Speaking about the brand campaign, Vishal Subharwal, Head – Marketing, Digital Business, and E-commerce, HDFC Life, said: “The last two years have been difficult for everyone. This phase has been especially challenging for students as they have lost out on classroom learning, interpersonal skill-building and some of the best days of their lives.”

Added Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett: “One of the biggest setbacks of the pandemic was the shutdown of educational institutions. The batch of 2022 is often referred to as the ‘COVID batch’, having had to complete their studies under lockdown. There is often a question whether these students are at par with the others who completed their school years offline. Our film takes the audiences on an emotional journey of the turmoil that these champions had to go through and the resilience they have shown in the face of the worst adversity humankind has ever seen. They have persevered and bounced back stronger from this challenge.”