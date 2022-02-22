Havas launches brand film for Stashfin

21 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Neobanking platform Stashfin has released its latest brand video, featuring the all-in-one card. The film is conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India (Creative).

Said Shruti Aggarwal, Co-founder, Stashfin: “At Stashfin, we’ve always put our customers first, and we’re constantly exploring ways to provide unique and relevant services for them, leading to greater financial freedom and inclusion. For our all-in-one brand video, we wanted to integrate our ethos of ‘nobody should be credit-starved’, in an easy, relatable format. I’m glad we could work with Havas Worldwide India (Creative). This has been an extremely fruitful experience.”

Added Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India: “It’s been really exciting to partner with Stashfin for their brand video. We’ve worked with dozens of clients in India and globally, and I am impressed with Stashfin’s agility in the fintech space. It’s not every day that one gets to participate in a project that will be impactful, or decide the positioning of a product. Fintech is often perceived as a boring space, perhaps even one that is tough to grasp. We wanted to dispel that perception, and comedy was the best way to do that. The all-in-one brand video communicates the brand proposition and product features in the most meaningful and engaging way possible. I am sure customers across segments will enjoy this communication piece, which will drive the preference for brand Stashfin.”