Havas Group opens its first virtual village in the metaverse

17 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Havas Group has planted its flag in The Sandbox, opening up new opportunities for brands and talent. It now owns a plot of virtual land in The Sandbox video game where it plans to inaugurate its first virtual Village (the 69th Havas Village).

Said Yannick Bolloré, Chairman & CEO, Havas Group: “The metaverse provides a wealth of new media and new opportunities for the communications sector and for brands. Whether the aim is to create original and meaningful experiences, reach out to new target audiences, or simply reinforce an existing bond, the possibilities are practically endless. Havas Group can count on a cutting-edge team of metaverse experts to lead this new venture and expertly guide brands into and around these virtual worlds. Our new Havas Village will be a ‘meta-flagship’ for the Group, drawing all our engaged communities together in an enriched extension of our bricks-and-mortar Villages.”

Added Céline Merle-Beral, Global Chief HR Officer, Havas Group: “With Havas now a player in The Sandbox, we are banking on the metaverse because we are convinced of its potential in terms of accessing creative and innovative profiles, with highly sought-after skills ranging from tech to data. In doing so, the Group is enhancing its employer brand, offering an enriched candidate experience, and breaking new ground in our campus management strategy. The metaverse is a fantastic opportunity for us to attract tomorrow’s top talent.”