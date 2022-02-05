Havas Group India flags off the 2nd edition of Spark

04 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Havas Group India is now ready to flag off Chapter 2 of its internship programme, Havas Spark.

Last year, Havas Group India recruited 13 interns through this programme. This year the network aims to scale it up further.

Said Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India: “It gives me immense joy to announce Havas SPARK 2. Effective leadership is not just about building successful businesses, but ensuring a strong future is constructed to carry forward the legacy. What began as a means to introduce fresh talent in our industry has now become a programme that sets an example across the country on identifying, mentoring and nurturing talent.”

Added Vandana Tilwani, CHRO, Havas Group India: “Armed with training through the Havas SPARK programme, these young millennials get the best exposure to the industry and become well-versed with its way of working. By the time they graduate, we already have a team ready to display their best skills. Our practical and structured approach ensures that the interns become much-sought-after in the industry once they successfully complete the programme. Honing these young minds during the maiden programme has also taught us the value of having the right attitude. The interns of our first batch are now firmly entrenched in the Havas Group India family as management executives, and we can’t wait to meet our new batch and again begin a journey that has been so gratifying.”