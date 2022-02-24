Hansa Research launches IPLomania 2022

24 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Hansa Research, consumer insights company, has launched IPLomania 2022, a syndicated study that captures insights about the advertised brands during the IPL tournament. IPLomania will track brands on a daily basis and understands return on investment among other things. It will also track the popularity and loyalty among fans for different teams and players.

According to the previous reports of IPLomania, Rohit Sharma’s reliability in the Indian team as well as his leadership qualities helped him reach the top position in the favourite player category for three consecutive years while Virat Kohli came second and MS Dhoni was third.

Commenting on the significance of the report, Praveen Nijhara, CEO, Hansa Research, said: “With sports marketing gaining prominence year on year, studies like IPLomania helps to provide a thorough analysis on the impact each brand creates in the viewers mind. We have been tracking brands, players, teams during the Indian Premier League (IPL) for over a decade now through ‘IPLomania’. We are extremely proud of the fact that our syndicated study has emerged as a guide for Indian brands and marketers, especially when it comes to understanding the efficacies of their ad spends during this highly popular tournament.”

As per the 2021 report of IPLomania, 60 matches were played wherein a whopping 219 brand variants across 117 brands appeared during the matches. Nearly 13,85,103 seconds were consumed by these 117 brands, which is a growth of a whopping 36.64% from 2020. The revenue perception model will probably change in 2022 and brands can learn and fine-tune their brand strategies by recapturing the branding and advertising developments from IPL 2021.