Hamdard salutes armed forces & cops in new campaign

28 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Hamdard Laboratories, the health and wellness company, has launched a campaign titled ‘Sehat Hai To Watan Hai’ dedicated to the armed forces and police for their selfless service.

Said Abdul Majeed, Chairman & Managing Trustee, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division): “Commitment to self-care is critical as the nation grapples with the third COVID wave. While we continue to provide quality healthcare products to all, we find it critical to care for our armed forces and the police of the nation for their selfless service. Their holistic well-being and health protection is our responsibility as they continue to protect the nation. We extend our gratitude through dedicating #SehatHaiToWatanHai to our armed force, frontline workers and commit to providing the best of Unani solutions for their brighter and healthier future.”