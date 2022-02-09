Goafest now on May 5-7

09 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

The Goafest Organising Committee has announced a change in dates for Goafest 2022, postponing it from the April 7- 9 to May 5-7, 2022. This change will also facilitate extra time for ‘One Show’ which has collaborated with the Abby awards.

On the rescheduling of dates, Goafest Chairman Jaideep Gandhi said: “Ad Club joining hands with ‘One Show’ will truly take the Abbys – India’s premier and longstanding tradition of creative excellence, to the world. However, keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic situation, we believe the celebration of this unique, game-changing partnership would be better experienced with the 15th edition of Goafest scheduled in May, 2022. After all, a celebration of creativity and innovation gets even better when the world around us is safer.”

Speaking on the tie-up, Anupriya Acharya, President, Advertising Agencies Association of India added: “I would like to congratulate Ad Club for the tie-up with ‘One Show’. The One Show is one of the most reputed advertising shows globally and further adds to the significance and the excitement around the festival that is returning after two long, eventful years. And similarly, the 2022 edition of Goafest provides a perfect platform for the redefined Abbys. There is much for everyone to come together and share at the festival.”