Free Press Journal to enter the world of NFTs

03 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

As part of the 75th year of Indian independence, The Free Press Journal (FPJ) will launch a special series of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) later this year. The NFTs will be made available on leading NFT marketplaces closer to Independence Day.

The special offering of NFTs will commence with cartoons from FPJ archives, which includes the creations of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, who worked at FPJ for many years.

Said Abhishek Karnani, Director of FPJ, who is leading the NFT initiative at the publishing group: “There are some really wonderful pieces of creativity which today have historical value for those who have closely followed India’s journey of progress over the past 75 years. Unlike digital copies that are freely available, and can be duplicated ad nauseum, NFTs remain tightly bound to the rules of ownership. They are thus exclusive, even though they may be made available universally. FPJ is committed to many interesting innovations in this domain in the times to come.””

The NFT project of FPJ is being operationalised and taken to market by Rediffusion FutureTech, the digital arm of Rediffusion. “We are delighted to assist FPJ in this very laudable and innovative project,” said Dr Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director of Rediffusion.