Fastrack and Irony Esports join hands

09 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Fastrack, the youth watch and accessory brand, has teamed up with Irony Esports, a community-first esports platform, and has become the Title Sponsor of the War Mania Pro Warrior Cup – a premier BGMI tournament.

Said Fastrack’s Marketing Head Ajay Maurya: “Whether it is about style or utility, today’s fash-tech is very expressive, and Fastrack Reflex Vox, the first smartwatch from the brand, is at the very vanguard of this movement. We are excited to help esports athletes and streamers self-quantify themselves by relying on our features like stress-monitor, sleep tracker, activity tracker to first monitor these vitals, but subsequently benefit from the AI-powered running coach that will nudge them to stick to these daily goals towards long term habit formation. Fastrack Reflex VOX thus becomes a partner for the unbeatable youth, helping them incorporate simple habits while doing it in style.”

Added Irony Esports Founder & CEO, Tushaar Garg added: “Just like cricketers, esports athletes now understand that championships are won and lost in detail. Whether it is taking 10,000 steps, sleeping seven hours or drinking adequate water every day, the approach to performance cannot remain amateurish. We are pleased to welcome Fastrack Reflex VOX to provide a solution for a multi-factorial problem of being able to self-quantify and then staying motivated.’