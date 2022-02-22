ET Medialabs wins marketing mandate for Drip Capital

By Our Staff

ET Medialabs, at performance marketing and analytics company (not to be confused with Economic Times, has announced its latest collaboration with Drip capital, a California-and India-based fintech company focused on solving the working capital problem for SME exporters using technology. ET MediaLabs will help Drip Capital generate more leads through this association by providing focused, functional performance marketing services to achieve sustainable growth for the brand.

Said Raghav Kansal, CEO of ET MediaLabs: “We are thrilled to have partnered with Drip Capital in helping them ramp up their customer base through performance marketing campaigns with an aim to drive lead generation, especially SQL (Sales Qualified Leads). Both the companies will work together in order to scale the brand to newer heights. Our partnership with Drip Capital will help us further our mission of helping companies achieve their goal of sustainable growth.”

Added Pushkar Mukewar, Co-founder and CEO, Drip Capital: “The entire ecosystem is now turning towards growth marketing to generate more leads. We are thrilled to associate with ET Medialabs for our performance marketing requirements. The company works with high-end businesses and offers excellent performance marketing services to its clients. I believe this association would help us reach our TG efficiently.”