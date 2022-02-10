EaseMyTrip launches campaign

10 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

EaseMyTrip, the online travel platform, has launched a new television campaign featuring actors Varun Sharma and Vijay Raaz.

Speaking on the TVC launch, Prashant Pitti, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said: “With the pent-up travel demand set to strongly recover the travel sector in the current year, we believe that this is the right time to highlight our value-driven offerings for a rapidly growing online booking customer base. At EaseMyTrip, it is our constant endeavour to offer the best-priced booking options along with exceptional customer service, especially during such unprecedented times. As people get ready to travel once again, we are showcasing our compelling value proposition of a wide range of budget-friendly and hygiene-focused hotel options that cater to the evolved preferences of customers. Through this unique marketing campaign, we wish to highlight our innovative value-based offerings and customer-centric features in the hotel segment, and drive online hotel penetration, which is a key focus area for the company.”