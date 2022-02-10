Today's Top Stories
- Digitas India appoints Abraham Varughese as CCO
- Banijay Asia appoints Rajesh Chadha as EVP
- Coca-Cola unveils new campaign
- Concept appoints Andrew Fernandes to head Delhi branch
- Lowe Lintas bags creative mandate for Zebpay
- HDFC Life unveils latest brand campaign
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | One reason why Wordle is so popular is that it’s not easily available. Just one puzzle in 24 hours. Not a new thing in marketing, right? Control supply, increase demand
- Negotiating their way to compliance
- Neeraj Chopra promotes GoodDot
- EaseMyTrip launches campaign
- Truecaller launches new campaign
- Sourav Ganguly to endorse Joyville Shapoorji Housing
Videos