Digitas India appoints Abraham Varughese as CCO

10 Feb,2022

By Our Staff

Publicis Groupe agency Digitas India has announced the appointment of Abraham Varughese as Chief Creative Officer. Abraham will be based out of Mumbai and will work closely with Digitas India’s Leadership Team which includes Unny Radhakrishnan (CEO) and Sonia Khurana (COO) in driving the creative output and strategic direction for numerous brands at Digitas India.

Welcoming him to the agency, Khurana said: “As CCO, Abraham will play a key role in setting and driving the future direction of our creative strategy. With his creative firepower, we look forward to unlocking more opportunities to connect with our client’s audiences in meaningful ways, combining creative thinking, tech, data and media. He is a modern communicator, a courageous leader and his lived-in experiences from around the globe adds great texture to our team.”